Brazil-born players who represented European nations

Jorginho celebrates with the Euro 2020 trophy after Italy's win over England in the final at Wembley.

Brazil is the world's fifth-largest country by area and the seventh-largest by population.

Football is a huge deal in the South American nation and Brazil exports more players than any other country in the world.

With five World Cup wins, Brazil also leads the way in the game's greatest competition and for many players, the route to international football is blocked by the sheer strength in depth available for selection.

Over the years, many Brazil-born stars have gone on to represent European nations instead. Here, a look at some high-profile examples from the men's game...

Thiago Cionek (Poland)

Thiago Cionek in action for Poland against Ukraine at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born and raised in Curitiba, Brazil to a family of Polish descent, Thiago Cionek applied for citizenship and became a Polish international in 2014.

The centre-back, who also had a four-year spell in Polish football with Jagiellonia Białystok between 2008 and 2012, went on to play Poland at Euro 2016.

Rodrigo Moreno (Spain)

Rodrigo Moreno celebrates a goal for Spain against Albania in World Cup qualifying in October 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo Moreno was born in Rio de Janeiro in 1991 but moved to Spain in his early teens and spent some time with Real Madrid's youth sides after a spell at Celta Vigo.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A European champion with Spain at Under-19 and U-21 level, the former Valencia, Benfica and Leeds striker was part of the squad which won the UEFA Nations League in 2023.

Matheus Nunes (Portugal)

Matheus Nunes in action for Portugal against Georgia at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matheus Nunes was born in Rio de Janeiro but started his career in Portugal with Ericeirense and later impressed at Sporting CP.

A Portuguese international since 2021, when he received his passport after a decade in the country, the midfielder moved to Manchester City in 2023 after a season at Wolves.

Emerson Palmieri (Italy)

Emerson Palmieri poses with the European Championship trophy after Italy's win over England in the Euro 2020 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Brazilian youth international who started his career at hometown club Santos, Emerson Palmieri later spent three years at Roma and switched international allegiance during that time.

After receiving his citizenship in 2017, the left-back eventually made his Italy debut the following year and was in the team which won Euro 2020.

Mário Fernandes (Russia)

Mario Fernandes salutes the fans after Russia's win over Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mário Fernandes started his career at Grêmio, but later spent a decade at CSKA Moscow and finished his career at Zenit Saint Petersburg.

After making just one Brazil appearance in a friendly against Japan in 2014, the right-back switched allegiance to represent Russia and played for the host nation at the 2018 World Cup. He won 33 caps in all, scoring five times.

Mehmet Aurélio (Turkey)

Mehmet Aurelio in action for Turkey against Norway in November 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Marco Aurélio started his career at Flamengo, but later spent two years at Turkish club Trabzonspor and then five at Fenerbahçe. After a couple of seasons at Real Betis, he also had a three-year stint at Beşiktaş.

A naturalised Turkish citizen, the defensive midfielder became known as Mehmet Aurélio. He made his Turkey debut in 2006 and went on to win 37 caps, scoring twice.

Thiago Motta (Italy)

Thiago Motta celebrates after scoring for Italy against Slovenia in March 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Brazil, Thiago Motta started his professional career at Barcelona in the early 2000s and made his international debut in 2003.

But after a couple of appearances with Brazil, the midfielder later opted to represent Italy, qualifying through his paternal grandfather. He won 30 caps for the Azzurri between 2011 and 2016, scoring once.

Diego Costa (Spain)

Diego Costa in action for Spain against the Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ignored by Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari after two friendly games in 2013, Diego Costa opted to switch allegiance and represented Spain at the 2014 World Cup.

The former Atlético Madrid and Chelsea forward went on to play 24 times for La Roja between 2014 and 2018, scoring 10 goals.

Marlos (Ukraine)

Marlos in action for Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier against Finland in March 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in São José dos Pinhais in the state of Paraná, Marlos played for Coritiba and São Paulo in Brazil but went on to spend almost a decade in Ukraine – most of that with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The right winger made his debut for Ukraine in 2017 after gaining citizenship in his adopted country and went on to play for the Blue and Yellow 27 times, incuding at Euro 2020, scoring once.

Luís Oliveira (Belgium)

Luis Oliveira in action for Belgium in a World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in November 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luís Oliveira was born in a favela in São Luís, Maranhão in the north of Brazil but moved to Belgium with Anderlecht as a teenager and started his career with the Brussels club.

Oliveira went on to spend most of his career in Italy, but represented Belgium at international level as a naturalised citizen and won 31 caps for the Red Devils between 1992 and 1999, scoring seven goals.

Cacau (Germany)

Cacau celebrates a goal for Germany against Australia at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cacau, real name Claudemir Jerônimo Barreto, was born in Santo André, São Paulo but spent most of his career in Germany and made his international debut after receiving citizenship in 2009.

The former VfB Stuttgart striker went on to score six goals in 23 appearances for Germany, including one against Australia at the 2010 World Cup.

Eduardo (Croatia)

Eduardo in action for Croatia against England in September 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eduardo da Silva was born in Rio de Janeiro but started his career at Dinamo Zagreb and quickly took Croatian citizenship, making his international debut for the Under-21 team in 2002.

The former Arsenal striker went on to play 64 times for Croatia's senior side, scoring 29 goals, between 2004 and 2014.

Deco (Portugal)

Deco in action for Portugal against England at Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in São Bernardo do Campo as Anderson Luís de Souza but better known as Deco, the former Porto and Barcelona player was one of the best players in the world at his peak.

Deco moved to Benfica at the age of 20 but rose to prominence under José Mourinho at Porto. After five years of living in Portugal, he gained citizenship and went on to win 75 caps, scoring five times. The midfielder, who won the Champions League with both Porto and Barcelona, was part of the Portugal side which reached the final of Euro 2004.

Jorginho (Italy)

Jorginho poses with the European Championship trophy after Italy's win over England in the final of Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Imbituba in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, Jorginho moved to Italy at the age of 15 and started his career at Hellas Verona.

Jorginho, who is of Italian descent through his paternal great-grandfather, was part of the side which won Euro 2020. The defensive midfielder missed his penalty in the shootout against England, but still ended up on the winning side.

Marcos Senna (Spain)

Spain's Marcos Senna challenges Germany's Michael Ballack in the Euro 2008 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's period of dominance and midfield mastery between 2008 and 2012 began with a Brazil-born player at the heart of their team.

Marcos Senna was a key player as La Roja won Euro 2008 and the São Paulo-born defensive midfielder won 28 caps overall, scoring once.

Pepe (Portugal)

Pepe in action for Portugal against France at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in the Brazilian coastal city of Maceió, Pepe moved to Madeira-based club Nacional as an 18-year-old.

The former Real Madrid and Porto defender never played for Brazil at any level, opting to represent Portugal once he gained citizenship. He went on to win 141 caps between 2007 and 2024, playing to the age of 41. He was a key player as Portugal won Euro 2016 and was part of the team which claimed the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019.