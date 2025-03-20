How to watch Croatia vs France: Live streams for Nations League quarter-final

Kylian Mbappe has hit a rich vein of form for Real Madrid in recent weeks

Watch Croatia vs France and see two recent Nations League finalists in the exciting new Nations League format, with free live streams available on March 20.

Read more ► Date: Thursday, March 20 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT ► Venue: Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia ► Free stream: TF1+ (France) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The two sides will square off for a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final in Split, with each side finding their way to a Nations League final in recent years, to varying levels of success – France won in 2021 before Croatia lost on penalties to Spain in 2023.

This is the first leg in a two-legged quarter-final, with the return leg to be played at the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday.

It should be a gripping contest between two of the world's top teams, so read on for all the details on how to watch Croatia vs France online, on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Croatia vs France in the UK?

Croatia vs France will not be televised by a broadcaster in the United Kingdom.

Watch Croatia vs France for free in France

Fans in France can watch the game against Croatia for free, with the game being broadcast by TF1.

You can watch TF1 on terrestrial television or online on the TF1+ platform, which is a free streaming service.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN if you're travelling away from France right now.

Watch Croatia vs France in the Nations League from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

► UEFA Nations League 2024/25: Everything you need to know

How to watch Croatia vs France in the US

Americans can watch the game on Fubo. costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), with a host of other sport available with your subscription.

Alternatively, you can watch the game on Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app, which is free to download, although it requires a subscription to view any live coverage.