How to watch France vs Croatia: Live streams for Nations League quarter-final second leg
Croatia have a two-goal lead to defend in Paris - here's how to watch it
Watch France vs Croatia to see the decisive second leg in the quarter final clash between two recent Nations League finalists with free live streams available on March 23.
► Date: Sunday, March 23
► Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT
► Venue: Stade de France, Paris
► Free stream: TF1+ (France)
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
The two sides are squaring off in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final, with each side finding their way to a Nations League final in recent years, to varying levels of success – France won in 2021 before Croatia lost on penalties to Spain in 2023.
The first leg on Thursday in Split ended in a 2-0 win for Croatia, giving them a great cushion and a chance to progress to the semi-final. France need to overturn a two-goal deficit but with their home crowd and the talent in their squad it's certainly doable.
It should be another gripping contest between two of the world's top teams, so read on for all the details on how to watch France vs Croatia online, on TV, wherever you are in the world.
Can I watch France vs Croatia in the UK?
France vs Croatia will not be televised by a broadcaster in the United Kingdom.
Watch France vs Croatia for free in France
Fans in France can watch the game against Croatia for free, with the game being broadcast by TF1.
You can watch TF1 on terrestrial television or online on the TF1+ platform, which is a free streaming service.
Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN if you're travelling away from France right now.
Watch France vs Croatia in the Nations League from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
► UEFA Nations League 2024/25: Everything you need to know
How to watch France vs Croatia in the US
Fans in the US can watch France vs Croatia on the streaming service FuboTV.
Alternatively, you can watch the game on Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app, which is free to download, although it requires a subscription to view any live coverage.
Disclaimer
