Croatia star Perisic unveils latest wacky hairstyle

Croatia star Ivan Perisic has revealed his latest wacky hairstyle, with the checked design of the Croatian coat of arms dyed onto his head.

Perisic's team are in action against Portugal on Saturday in the first knockout round of Euro 2016 after beating Spain 2-1 to claim top spot in Group D.

Earlier in the tournament Perisic had the number four shaved into his hair to mark his international squad number, while it also featured the map of Croatia.

The Inter winger, who has scored two goals in three games at the finals, appears to be in a running battle with France's Paul Pogba for the most bizarre hair at Euro 2016.

Pogba had the cockerel logo of France shaved into his head for the opening match of the tournament against Romania, but a completely different style was on show against Switzerland.