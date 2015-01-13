Crouch wants Stoke stay amid Baggies interest

Crouch is out of contract at the end of the 2014-15 Premier League season and the ex England international is rumoured to be a target of former manager Tony Pulis, who is now in charge at The Hawthorns.

Pulis signed Crouch from Tottenham in August 2011 but the towering 33-year-old is happy to stay at Stoke.

"I don't know what will happen in the future but at the moment, for the foreseeable future, I am happy playing for Stoke," Crouch said.

"My contract is up at the end of the season so I don't know what the future will hold, but at the moment I will just continue to do what I do – that is work hard and hopefully score some goals.

"It is nice to hear when the manager has got belief in you and hopefully I can stay here for a few more years after this.

"I think it has been a good season and that we can finish in the top half of the league.

"Apart from at Arsenal we have been in every game we have played. Even in the games we have lost we have given a good account of ourselves."