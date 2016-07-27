Crowd welcomes Higuain as he arrives for Juventus medical
Gonzalo Higuain was met by a chanting crowd of fans as he arrived in Turin to complete a medical ahead of his €90million Juventus move.
Record Juventus signing Gonzalo Higuain was greeted by a crowd of fans as he arrived for a medical in Turin on Wednesday.
The Serie A champions announced on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with Napoli to sign the striker for €90million, making it the third most expensive transfer in history.
Supporters were in fine voice to greet last season's Serie A top scorer as he touched down before heading to Juve's medical centre to complete final check-ups.
That moment when you meet your new fans for the very first time July 27, 2016
Higuain, who has signed a five-year deal, was all smiles at JMedical as he completed regulation tests.
Gonzalo gets going at ! July 27, 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.