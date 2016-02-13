Cruyff 'feels 2-0 up' in cancer battle
Johan Cruyff claims he feels "2-0 up" in a match that has "not finished yet" in his fight against lung cancer.
Former Barcelona coach Johan Cruyff says he is feeling "very positive" following his latest round of treatment for lung cancer.
The 68-year-old was diagnosed with the disease in October and began chemotherapy the following month.
The ex-Netherlands international claims he feels "2-0 up" in a match which is "not finished yet" and has thanked medical staff for their expertise as well as those who have sent messages of support.
"After several medical treatments I can say that the results have been very positive, thanks to the excellent work of the doctors, the affection of the people and my positive mentality," Cruyff said in a statement released by his management company.
"Right now, I have the feeling that I am 2-0 up in the first half of a match that has not finished yet. But I am sure that I will end up winning. "
Cruyff inspired Ajax to three consecutive European Cups from 1971 to 73 before going on to win La Liga five times with Barcelona as a player and head coach in a glittering career at Camp Nou.
