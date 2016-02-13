Cruyff 'feels 2-0 up' in cancer battle

Former Barcelona coach Johan Cruyff says he is feeling "very positive" following his latest round of treatment for lung cancer.

The 68-year-old was diagnosed with the disease in October and began chemotherapy the following month.

The ex-Netherlands international claims he feels "2-0 up" in a match which is "not finished yet" and has thanked medical staff for their expertise as well as those who have sent messages of support.

"After several medical treatments I can say that the results have been very positive, thanks to the excellent work of the doctors, the affection of the people and my positive mentality," Cruyff said in a statement released by his management company.

"Right now, I have the feeling that I am 2-0 up in the first half of a match that has not finished yet. But I am sure that I will end up winning. "

Cruyff inspired Ajax to three consecutive European Cups from 1971 to 73 before going on to win La Liga five times with Barcelona as a player and head coach in a glittering career at Camp Nou.