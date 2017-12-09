Crystal Palace 2 Bournemouth 2: Begovic denies Benteke in stoppage time after Defoe's double

Asmir Begovic saved a stoppage-time Christian Benteke penalty as Bournemouth clung onto a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace and consigned the luckless Eagles back to the foot of the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson has overseen a general improvement in Palace since replacing Frank de Boer and they were the better team in this contest, but were undone by a piece of Machiavellian set-piece work, a moment of Jermain Defoe inspiration and Benteke's late loss of composure.

Bournemouth took the lead contentiously when Defoe scored the 200th league goal of his career, but only after Jeff Schlupp appeared to have been fouled.

Palace deservedly equalised from the spot through Luka Milivojevic after the superb Wilfried Zaha was fouled before taking the lead swiftly after with a Scott Dann strike, which came with a sliver of Premier League history.

But Defoe levelled the scores with a spectacular hit from a near impossible angle as Palace were made to lament a string of missed chances in each half.

Zaha won another spot-kick in time added on, but Benteke's weak effort was comfortably saved, as he remains without a goal this season, and Swansea City's win over West Brom leaves Palace looking upwards from the bottom once again.