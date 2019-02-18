Crystal Palace ease through to FA Cup quarter-finals

First-half goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Max Meyer sent Crystal Palace into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over League One Doncaster.

The 2016 finalists were made to work hard for their place in the last eight, which equals boss Roy Hodgson’s best career run in the FA Cup.

Schlupp gave the Eagles an eighth-minute lead when he surged past a challenge from Alfie May before slamming a low, deflected shot into the far corner.

Jeffrey Schlupp fired Crystal Palace into the FA Cup quarter-finals (Richard Sellers/PA)

In-form Rovers responded well but despite long periods of possession they could summon little to trouble Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey.

Palace could have had a penalty when a Jordan Ayew cross was handled in the box, but they increased their lead in first-half added time when Meyer headed home an Andros Townsend cross from close range.

Wolves reached the last eight for the first time since 2003 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Wolves beat Bristol City at Ashton Gate (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ivan Cavaleiro scored the only goal of the fifth-round tie in the 28th minute after being set up by Matt Doherty.

The influential Doherty also hit a post three minutes later after linking up superbly with Raul Jimenez, but one goal ultimately proved enough to end City’s run of nine successive victories in all competitions.

Lee Johnson’s side created numerous chances in the second half but found Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy in good form, the 32-year-old tipping Bailey Wright’s shot over the bar after 69 minutes and then saving Marlon Pack’s effort from the resulting corner.

Ruddy also showed superb reactions to keep out Matt Taylor’s close-range flick and even had to keep out a shot from opposite number Frank Fielding after the City goalkeeper came up for a corner in stoppage time.

Swansea produced a superb second-half display to beat 10-man Brentford 4-1 and also move one game away from Wembley.

Ollie Watkins gave the Bees a half-time lead but Swansea equalised through goalkeeper Luke Daniels’ own goal before Daniel James, Bersant Celina and George Byers found their way onto the scoresheet.

Brentford’s misery was completed by the dismissal of Ezri Konsa and a yellow

card for manager Thomas Frank following a touchline altercation with Swansea striker Oli McBurnie.