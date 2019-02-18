Crystal Palace reach FA Cup quarter-finals with 2-0 win at Doncaster

Roy Hodgson equalled his best run in the FA Cup as his Crystal Palace side moved into the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over League One Doncaster.

First-half goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Max Meyer proved enough for Palace to win their fifth-round tie in Yorkshire.

Palace, the finalists in 2016, are one win away from a semi-final spot which would represent manager Hodgson’s best return in the knockout competition.

There may have been comfort in the scoreline, but the Premier League side had to work hard for their victory.

Rovers enjoyed plenty of the ball and got numerous shots away but were found lacking in the final third.

Palace showcased their top-flight ruthlessness with two well-worked and timely goals to book their progression.

Doncaster pressed hard from the start, looking to unsettle the visitors, but Palace took the lead after just eight minutes.

Schlupp surged past a challenge from Alfie May down the left before taking advantage of hesitancy by Paul Downing to slam a low, deflected shot which found the far corner.

Doncaster were not deterred by the early setback and enjoyed plenty of possession and time on the ball.

But they were perhaps guilty of attempting to force their play too much. It meant that while they arguably had the better of the first-half play, they struggled to find anything to trouble Wayne Hennessey in the Palace goal.

Liverpool loanee Herbie Kane saw a shot headed wide while Alfie May drilled off target.

Meyer fired wide from a good position as Palace enjoyed their best spell of the half.

And the visitors should have had a penalty when a low Jordan Ayew cross was blocked by the trailing arm of defender Downing as he slid in.

At the other end James Coppinger saw a volley blocked by Luka Milivojevic while Kane stabbed a shot straight at Hennessey.

But Palace added a second in first-half stoppage time. Milivojevic clipped a ball forward which Andros Townsend headed back across goal where Meyer stooped to nod in from close range.

Doncaster came out strong for the second half as they pushed for a way back into the game.

Ben Whiteman drew an unconvincing save from Hennessey with a shot from 20 yards while May headed over from a superb position.

Coppinger cut in from the left but saw his curling effort deflect narrowly over.

The lively Kane saw two chances go begging in quick succession with a looping header flying well over before he drilled straight at Hennessey.

The game petered out as the half wore on with Palace securing a last-eight spot.