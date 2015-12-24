Crystal Palace star Cabaye '50-50' to face Bournemouth

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye has a '50-50' chance of being passed fit to play against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, according to manager Alan Pardew.

Two of the Premier League's in-form sides will meet when Bournemouth, who are fifth in the form table based on the last six matches, face a Palace side sitting second in that same list having picked up 13 points over the same period.

Pardew's men are sixth in the league, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham, and will be hoping Cabaye – who has a heel problem – will be fit as they look to continue their fine recent run.

"Cabaye I think has got a chance, it is 50-50," said the former Newcastle United boss as he gave a fitness update on his squad.

"[Mile] Jedinak is in the group but [Bakary] Sako and [Dwight] Gayle, no [they are not fit]. We have got additional ones that I am going to keep in-house for now, but we need to assess them going forward.

"The only reason I am not disclosing more is because we don't know the extent of them at the moment.

"We have got two games in quick succession, so it is about the squad. We go to Bournemouth in great spirit."

Following the game at Bournemouth, Palace are at home to struggling Swansea City on December 28.