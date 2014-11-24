CSKA coach Slutsky targeting last 16 spot

Despite being hammered 5-1 at Roma in their opening Group E match, CSKA now sit level with the Italian side on four points with two games remaining ahead of the reverse fixture in Moscow on Tuesday.

An impressive haul of four points from their two meetings with Premier League champions Manchester City has put CSKA's destiny in their own hands.

However, Slutsky is well aware that his side cannot afford a repeat of their performance in Rome this week.

"We have a good chance of qualifying from the group and we need to use this opportunity," he said.

"We know from our first match against Roma that they are a very strong side.

"Tomorrow's match will show if we have learned from our mistakes."

CSKA lost their third Russian Premier League match in a row on Saturday, and Slutsky has injury concerns over midfielders Bibras Natkho and Pontus Wernbloom.

"We have problems in defensive midfield and we are looking to solve this," he added.

"The loss of Natkho is a blow, and tonight we will know if Pontus Wernbloom will be able to play."