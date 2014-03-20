CSL Preview: Hangzhou host Shanghai SIPG

Yang Ji's Hangzhou secured an impressive 3-1 win at Shanghai Shenhua last weekend after starting their CSL campaign with a 1-1 home draw against Dalian Aerbin.

Ivory Coast striker Davy Claude Angan scored twice at Hongkou Stadium to move Hangzhou up to fourth in the table.

SIPG are a place above them on goal difference after their 5-1 thrashing of derby rivals Shanghai Shenxin last Sunday.

Sweden striker Tobias Hysen scored an 18-minute double as SIPG outplayed their city rivals, but they will be braced for a more difficult test this weekend.

Defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande have once again made an ominous start to the season and coach Marcello Lippi will expect his side to make it three league wins out of three when they host Changchun Yatai on Sunday.

Evergrande followed up their 3-0 win over Henan Jianye in their first league game of the season by brushing aside another newly-promoted side, Harbin Yiteng, last time out.

Yatai, meanwhile, secured their first point of the season when they held Henan Jianye to a goalless draw, but their failure to score in their first two games will be a concern for coach Svetozar Sapuric.

Beijing Guoan are the only other side able to boast a 100 per cent record after two games and will be confident of maintaining their perfect record when they host Shenhua on Monday after beating Australia's Central Coast Mariners 2-1 in the AFC Champions League in midweek.

Guoan won their first two games 1-0 and can make it another miserable weekend for Shenhua, whose fans continue to voice their disapproval at the new owners' decision to rename the club Shanghai Greenland.

Shenxin have endured a miserable start to their campaign, suffering derby defeats against SIPG and Shenhua in their opening two games.

Guangzhou R&F will be out to heap more misery on Cheng Yaodong's side, who are bottom of the table on the back of their disappointing opening.

Yiteng have found life difficult in the top flight, as they are also yet to secure a point ahead of their trip to Jiangsu Sainty on Saturday.

Henan Jianye host Dalian Aerbin in the other game to be played on Saturday, while Sunday's other matches see Liaoning Whowin host Guizhou Renhe and Tianjin Teda entertain Shandong Luneng.