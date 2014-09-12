CSL Preview: SIPG plotting Evergrande revenge

Xi Zhikang's side were hammered 5-0 by the champions when the two sides met at Tianhe Stadium back in April.

The prolific Elkeson scored twice in that resounding victory for Evergrande, but Marcello Lippi's side will not be expecting such an easy ride this weekend.

SIPG occupy third spot and head into the game on the back of three wins and a draw in their last four matches.

Xi's men were unable to stretch their winning streak to four matches when they were held to a 1-1 derby draw by Shanghai Shenhua last time out, as Zhu Zhengrong's second-half strike salvaged a point.

SIPG are 13 points behind the leaders, who responded to their AFC Champions League exit by dishing out a 6-0 hammering to second-bottom Liaoning Whowin last time out - with Elkeson taking his CSL goal tally for the season to 20 by scoring a hat-trick.

Two of the bottom three lock horns a day later, with Harbin Yiteng coming up against Henan Jianye.

Yiteng prop up the table with only four league victories this season and they could really do with three precious points when they host an out-of-sorts Jianye side who have lost their last two matches.

Marijo Tot's charges are four points adrift of a Jianye outfit who dropped to third-bottom last weekend when they were consigned to a 2-1 defeat by Shandong Luneng.

Second-place Beijing Guoan will attempt to extend their unbeaten streak to four matches when they travel Jiangsu Sainty on Saturday.

Whowin will still be licking their wounds following their thrashing at the hands of the leaders as they prepare to host Shanghai Shenxin, while Guangzhou R&F host Shenhua ,and Hangzhou travel to Tianjin Teda in Sunday's other matches.

Guizhou Renhe entertain Dalian Aerbin while Changchun Yatai make the trip to Luneng on Saturday.