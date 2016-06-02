Cuadrado pleased by Barcelona rumours

Chelsea's Juan Cuadrado is pleased to hear reports of interest from Barcelona, but will not be distracted from Colombia's Copa America campaign.

Cuadrado spent the majority of the 2015-16 season on loan with Juventus after struggling to establish himself at Stamford Bridge.

The Serie A champions have made no secret of their desire to make the Colombia international a permanent fixture in Turin.

However, with Dani Alves reportedly a target for Juve, Cuadrado has been linked to Camp Nou as a replacement for the Brazilian, and such suggestions have flattered him.

"It's nice to hear [about links to Barcelona], but here you do not think about it, only the national team," said Cuadrado.

"After we will see what happens with my future."

Colombia begin their Copa America Centenario campaign against hosts United States at the Levi's Stadium on Friday and Cuadrado hopes they get off to a positive start.

"It will be a very complicated match. The United states have improved, but we should think about ourselves," he added.

"At any time we can create a dangerous chance and define the match. For us it is important to start with a win, to see how we develop."

Cristian Zapata is keen to avoid an upset against Jurgen Klinsmann's team, citing the need to work together.

"We are focused, still working on the aerial game and now we have to be more attentive and concentrated," said Zapata.

"They have a strong attack, they are quick, but we must be vigilant and work as a unit. We do not want surprises."