Cuadrado urges Juventus to keep going

Juan Cuadrado has voiced his delight with Juventus' 3-1 Serie A win over Fiorentina on Sunday and has urged his team-mates to keep on pushing as they continue to climb up the table.

The reigning Italian champions have won six league games in a row after an underwhelming start to the season and have climbed to fourth place, trailing leaders Inter by six points.

Cuadrado has stressed they are not there yet, though, and is desperate to extend their winning streak in the weeks to come.

"I'm delighted with the win. It was very important for us to get all three points, but we know that the season is long and we need to keep working hard in every match in order to be in the top three in the league," the Colombia international told reporters.

"We knew that Fiorentina would present tough opposition, they enjoyed a great deal of possession.

"We needed to be very well organised to counter their threat and limit them to just that one chance from which they scored the penalty. I think that ultimately we deserved the victory."

Juventus meet Torino in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and Cuadrado is eagerly anticipating the derby.

"It's another massive match for us and we want to prepare as best we can for it," he added.

"We're keen to keep showing our winning qualities and extend this run of form that we're on."