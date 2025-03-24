Liverpool winger's father admits he wishes to stay amid ongoing summer exit talk

Liverpool have plenty of exits to contend with this summer, in what could be a busy transfer window

Arne Slot is hoping to seal the Premier League title after the international break
Arne Slot is hoping to seal the Premier League title after the international break (Image credit: Getty Images)

The father of one Liverpool winger says his son is more than happy on Merseyside.

The Reds are heading towards a first Premier League title since 2020 and currently boast a 12-point lead over Arsenal heading into the final nine games of the campaign.

Confidence is high at Anfield but with their chatter about the future of certain individuals ahead of the summer, manager Arne Slot has been handed a new boost.

Could Liverpool be about to hold onto a key player ahead of their summer reshape?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Arne Slot manager / head coach of Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield on February 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arne Slot during Liverpool's recent win over Wolves (Image credit: Getty Images)

As we know, Slot inherited a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp last summer but talk has hinted that the Dutchman may wish to put his own stamp on matters.

Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all could leave the club in the next few months but it is another player who now looks set to stay despite past rumours suggesting otherwise.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks dejected after Alexander Isak of Newcastle United (not pictured) scored his team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a fine season at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa has played only 11 games for the Reds in 2024/25 but is poised to stay and fight for a place in the team, according to his old man.

Speaking to Italian outlet Tuttosport, the former Juventus man is happy in England and is looking forward to winning the Premier League title, with most expecting Liverpool to wrap up the title in the new few weeks.

"Federico is doing great in Liverpool, he is in a top club that is first in the league and now we hope they win the Premier League!" Enrico Chiesa began. "He is there to play his cards, he has a great chance.

"This summer I told him what I have been telling him since he was little. Because, in reality, until he was 15 he didn't play often and when he asked me 'What should I do?' I told him to keep training, not to give up, to be ready when his time came."

Federico Chiesa found the net in the Carabao Cup final but could not prevent Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Newcastle

Federico Chiesa found the net in the Carabao Cup final but could not prevent Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chiesa - who is the seventh-most expensive Italian player of all time - has struggled for consistent game time all season, especially given the stunning form seen by the likes of Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

In FourFourTwo's view, the 27-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance but will be hoping for more game time next season, with exit's expected on Merseyside.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

