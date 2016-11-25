Cuadrado urges Juventus to remain focused

Juan Cuadrado has cautioned against complacency as Serie A leaders Juventus prepare to take on Genoa on Sunday.

The reigning Italian champions beat Sevilla 3-1 away from home on Tuesday to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, while they hold a comfortable seven-point lead over second-placed Roma in the Serie A table.

Nevertheless, Cuadrado is adamant Massimiliano Allegri's team still have a long way to go this campaign.

"We must above all be calm and keep our heads on Sunday. We must not take anything granted and make sure we approach the game with controlled aggression and determination," Cuadrado told Mediaset.

"We picked up a brilliant result against Sevilla on Tuesday and we ticked off our first big objective of the season in reaching the competition's knockout round.

"But there is a lot of football still to be played and all we can do is take one step at a time, focusing only on winning each game as it comes and seeing what kind of position that puts us in towards the end of the campaign.

"Our daily goal is to work hard on the training ground and improve wherever we can; we are a top team and that means running the hard yards in every single session."