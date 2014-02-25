Curbishley speaks out after Fulham sacking

Rene Meulensteen's backroom staff followed through the exit door not long after the Dutchman was replaced by Felix Magath on February 14.



Curbishley, Ray Wilkins, Jonathan Hill and Mick Priest were sacked by the Premier League strugglers as German Magath looks to save them from relegation.



Former West Ham and Charlton boss Curbishley, 56, said he felt there was room for experienced tacticians to play their part alongside inexperienced managers.



"There was a change of manager who decided he wanted to bring his own staff in, and that is always a consequence of managerial changes," Curbishley said.



"I understood it, I respected it, but I was a little bit disappointed because, when I went into Fulham, the role I had was something the club needed.



"Rene had never been a manager before and I was there to advise and offer my opinion on things, as was Ray.



"There are some inexperienced managers in the Premier League such as Tim Sherwood at Tottenham and Garry Monk at Swansea, so there is a role for ex-managers to be mentors.



"But unfortunately it only lasted seven weeks."



Ryan Tunnicliffe appears set to become the first squad casualty under Magath, according to British media.



The former Manchester United midfielder, 21, has reportedly been told he can leave Fulham just 25 day after signing with the club.