Czech Republic confident over Rosicky fitness

The squad, announced on Tuesday, also contained Pilsen's Vladimir Darida, who won his first cap in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win against Israel as a replacement for Rosicky.

Darida will go to the tournament in Poland and Ukraine as cover for team captain Rosicky after impressing coach Bilek although Rosicky is expected to be fit for the start of the tournament on June 8.

The Czechs, semi-finalists in 2004 and beaten finalists in 1996, play Hungary on June 2 in a final warm-up before facing Russia on June 8 in their opening game. They also play Greece and tournament co-hosts Poland in Group A.

Goalkeepers: Petr Cech (Chelsea), Jaroslav Drobny (Hamburg), Jan Lastuvka (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk).

Defenders: Theodor Gebre Selassie (Liberec), Roman Hubnik (Hertha Berlin), Michal Kadlec (Bayer Leverkusen), David Limbersky (Pilsen), Frantisek Rajtoral (Pilsen), Tomas Sivok (Besiktas), Marek Suchy (Spartak Moscow).

Midfielders: Vladimir Darida (Pilsen), Tomas Hubschman (Shakhtar Donetsk), Petr Jiracek (Wolfsburg), Daniel Kolar (Pilsen), Milan Petrzela (Pilsen), Vaclav Pilar (Pilsen), Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux), Jan Rezek (Anorthosis Famagusta), Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal).

Forwards: Milan Baros (Galatasaray), David Lafata (Jablonec), Tomas Necid (CSKA Moscow), Tomas Pekhart (Nuremberg).