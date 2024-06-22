Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Georgia vs Czech Republic?

Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for Georgia vs Czech Republic?

The Group F Euro 2024 clash in Hamburg is pivotal for both nations in their hopes to progress to the knockout stages of the tournament - especially as both Georgia and Czech Republic suffered defeats in their opening games.

A loss for either would all-but end their hopes of progression, while a draw would keep both sides alive. As always, the BBC will be bringing a heavyweight crew along for this one. FourFourTwo takes a closer look.

Robyn Cowen will be commentating on Georgia vs Czech Republic.

The lead BBC commentator for the Women's Euro 2022 and Women's 2023 World Cup, Cowen is also a regular voice at men's tournaments, and has already commentated on a number of games at Euro 2024 already.

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy joins Cowen on the gantry, with the BBC regular providing his insight and opinion on the game in real time.

Murphy turned out for the Three Lions on nine occasions, and the ex-midfielder was a key member of Liverpool’s 2000/01 FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup-winning side.

Back in the studio, Mark Chapman will present the action and will be joined by former Premier League manager David Moyes, Women's Euro 2022 winner Ellen White, and former Premier League midfielder Thomas Hitzlesperger.

