WATCH: Portugal's Euro 2024 winner is the strangest goal you'll see all tournament

Portugal have got off to a flyer at Euro 2024 - but what was that defending?

Portugal's Euro 2024 campaign is up and running – with a little help from some haphazard Czech defending.

It's come from the strangest of places, too. Few gave Francisco Conceicao much hope of changing the game – least of all Danny Murphy, who said he couldn't change the game in such little time after coming on as a sub – but the Porto attacker managed to poke home the winner in stoppage time. 

