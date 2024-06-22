Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Georgia vs Czech Republic?

Who is the referee, the video assistant referee (VAR) and who are the assistant referees for Georgia vs Czech Republic at Euro 2024?

After both sides lost their opening Euro 2024 games, Georgia and Czech Republic will want to get off the mark at the tournament with a strong display and, ideally, three points. Progressing to the knockout stages will look especially difficult for either side if they lose this one.

The Group F clash will, therefore, prove a competitive one, meaning some of the best officials from across the continent have been drafted in for this one - but who will be officiating Georgia vs Czech Republic? FourFourTwo takes a look at all of the refereeing appointments.

Who is the referee for Georgia vs Czech Republic at Euro 2024?

Siebert and his officiating team (Image credit: Getty Images)

German referee Daniel Siebert will take charge of this crucial tie, with the 39-year-old an experienced official who will manage to stop tempers from boiling over too much on Saturday.

A Bundesliga referee since 2012, Siebert has refereed on the international stage since 2015, overseeing three matches during Euro 2020 and then two in the 2022 World Cup’s group stage.

A part-time teacher, Siebert’s notable performances include a 2019 German Supercup final between bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, plus a fiery April 2022 Champions League tie between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.

Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn, meanwhilem have been selected as Siebert's assistants for this game.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Georgia vs Czech Republic at Euro 2024?

Marco Fritz (Image credit: Getty Images)

Irfan Peljto will act as the fourth official for Siebert during this game. Peljto is the only Bosnian to have officiated a Champions League group stage or knockout phase match.

The VAR in Hamburg will be Marco Fritz, a 46-year-old German who will retire once the tournament finishes this summer. A top-flight referee since 2009, Fritz has often worked as a VAR in the Bundesliga.

