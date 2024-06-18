Euro 2024: Portugal get the job done late on but it doesn't look pretty as Cristiano Ronaldo plays 90 minutes

Substitute Francisco Conceicao fired in an injury time winner for Portugal as they snatched victory against the Czech Republic at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal gestures after the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Portugal and Czechia at Football Stadium Leipzig on June 18, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo made history vs Czech Republic by playing in his second Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the fabulous entertainment of Turkey’s 3-1 win over Georgia earlier in the day, Portugal put on a thoroughly unconvincing performance but took the three points nonetheless with a late victory over the Czech Republic.

Cristiano Ronaldo started in a record-breaking sixth European Championships up front for Roberto Martinez’s side, but much-fancied Portugal fell behind in the 62nd minute when Lukas Provod curled in a lovely strike off a cutback to the edge of the box.

