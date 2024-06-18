Euro 2024: Portugal get the job done late on but it doesn't look pretty as Cristiano Ronaldo plays 90 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo made history vs Czech Republic by playing in his second Euros

After the fabulous entertainment of Turkey’s 3-1 win over Georgia earlier in the day, Portugal put on a thoroughly unconvincing performance but took the three points nonetheless with a late victory over the Czech Republic.

Cristiano Ronaldo started in a record-breaking sixth European Championships up front for Roberto Martinez’s side, but much-fancied Portugal fell behind in the 62nd minute when Lukas Provod curled in a lovely strike off a cutback to the edge of the box.

The Czech Republic squandered their lead seven minutes later, however, with Robin Hranac putting into his own net after goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek pushed Nuno Mendes’ header across the face of goal onto the centre-back’s knee.

Why England Dominated Serbia (And Then Why They Didn't)

Hranac’s night went from bad to worse in injury time as he made a complete hash of cutting out Pedro Neto’s low ball across the box, only managing to divert it into the path of late substitute Francisco Conceicao for him to smash home from close range.

That came just a few minutes after Portugal had a goal disallowed for a narrow offside decision against Ronaldo, whose header was saved before Diogo Jota converted the rebound.

Portugal had dominated both the possession and territory throughout the game and put countless crosses into the Czech box, but made hard work of creating real clear-cut chances until Conceicao’s late, late winner.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Roberto Martinez will want to see more from his side as Euro 2024 goes on (Image credit: Alamy)

Boasting one of the best-stocked squads at Euro 2024, former Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Everton boss Martinez will be hoping to see better from his players in future games.

Nonetheless, they have three important points in the bag and will be expected to go through to the knockout stages as they bid to repeat their trophy-winning success of Euro 2016.

Portugal will take on Turkey on Saturday teatime before turning their attentions to Georgia next Wednesday evening.

More Euro 2024 stories

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know .

We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany , while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever .