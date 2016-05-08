D'Ambrosio striving for Inter consistency

Inter must improve their consistency if they are to challenge at the top of Serie A next season, according to Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Roberto Mancini's men impressed in the first half of the 2015-16 campaign and were top as recently as January 9 before their form dropped off drastically.

Since the turn of the year Inter have not managed to win more than two games in a row, but secured European football with a 2-1 win over Empoli on Saturday.

They will have to settle for the Europa League, though, with the Champions League places already well out of reach.

"It's certainly been a good season because we've qualified for Europe," D'Ambrosio told the Inter Channel. "We'll try to do even better next year. Hopefully we can win something soon.

"We need more consistency in our performances and our results if we want to aim for the top spots in the league."

D'Ambrosio's frustrations were echoed by striker Stevan Jovetic, the Montenegrin disappointed to see the Champions League slip out of their grasp.

He said: "It was important for us to secure fourth place. Our aim was to get back into the Champions League and we might have done it but we dropped a few too many points along the way.

"Still, we're back in Europe and we've laid the groundwork for next season."