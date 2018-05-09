Dani Alves expected to be fit for World Cup despite knee injury

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Dani Alves suffered a knee injury in the Coupe de France final - but the defender should still be fit to play for Brazil at the World Cup.

The experienced full-back was hurt in the 80th minute of his side's 2-0 victory over Les Herbiers on Tuesday and, despite initially playing on, was eventually replaced by Thomas Meunier.

Despite the problem, Dani Alves was still able to join his team-mates for the presentation ceremony at the Stade de France after PSG completed their third domestic treble in the past four seasons.

There were initial fears the 35-year-old could miss out on being part of Brazil's squad for Russia, but the club are hopeful the player will not require surgery.

"His [Dani Alves'] condition requires a minimum of three weeks of care before reassessing the need for surgical treatment," a statement from PSG said on Wednesday.

The update will be welcome news for Brazil coach Tite, who names his final 23-man squad for the World Cup on Monday.

Dani Alves was the first-choice right-back by the end of their successful qualifying campaign, while he captained his country in the 1-0 friendly win over Germany in March.