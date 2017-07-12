Dani Alves: Sorry Pep, I joined PSG to win

Dani Alves has apologised to Pep Guardiola and Manchester City for sensationally snubbing the Premier League club, but claims he has joined Paris Saint-Germain "to be a champion".

Alves had been expected to link up with his former Barcelona coach Guardiola at the Eithad Stadium after securing an early release from his Juventus contract.

Instead, the 34-year-old was presented in the French capital on Wednesday, having opted to join PSG, who finished second behind Monaco in Ligue 1 last season and lost 6-5 to Barca in a thrilling Champions League round-of-16 tie.

"If Pep Guardiola and Manchester City feel hurt, I am sorry... I have come here to be a champion," Alves told a news conference.

Alves also risked incurring the wrath of his former team, claiming "ambition" and "organisation" was the major difference between PSG and Juve.

He added: "I've had the pleasure of winning the Champions League three times and I want to bring my experience here."

: "I'm young in spirit. As long as it stays young, I'll continue to fight." July 12, 2017

Alves revealed that former Barca and Brazil team-mate Maxwell, who left Camp Nou for PSG in 2012 before retiring at the end of last season, played a role in encouraging the move.

"I thank Maxwell for convincing me to come to Paris," he said.

"I am ready to give my all.

"There's a very interesting project in Paris. I have friends here, I'm a man who loves challenges.

"The work that the club has been doing over the past several years is very encouraging. It's an ambitious team.

"The [PSG] president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] had a great power of persuasion. I like to make history. We can write it together here. Our goal is to win the Champions League.

"I want to constantly open new horizons. I'm young in spirit. As long as it stays young, I'll continue to fight.

"This was the third year that my name was linked to PSG. The third time was the charm."