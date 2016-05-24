Dani Alves wants Atletico to win Champions League

Barcelona defender Dani Alves admits he is hoping Atletico Madrid prevail over bitter rivals Real Madrid in Saturday's much-awaited Champions League final.

Diego Simeone's Atletico knocked defending champions Barcelona out of the tournament in the quarter-final stage, before edging past Bayern Munich in the semis.

Madrid are the only team that stand in Atletico's way of a maiden Champions League crown, in a rematch of the 2014 final that ended 4-1 in favour of the former after extra time.

But Dani Alves is hoping for a different result at the San Siro, with the Brazil international of the belief that Atletico are more than worthy winners of the competition.

"I want Atletico to win in. But not just because I want Madrid to lose," the 33-year-old told AS.

"I like it when Madrid doesn't win, that is obvious. But I want Atletico to win it because they are a team that has worked for it.

"They deserve a title of this level, and they come into it competing with the most.

"Madrid already have many Champions [League trophies]. I would like Atletico to have a prize for all the work they have done in recent years."