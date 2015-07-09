Danilo vows to justify fee despite kick-up struggles

Danilo has vowed to justify the transfer fee Real Madrid paid to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu despite suffering some embarrassment at his presentation.

The Brazil international was presented to the media on Thursday following a deal agreed in March that saw Real pay €31.5million plus €5m in add-ons for the right-back.

But his presentation did not go exactly according to plan as Danilo struggled to control the ball when attempting the traditional kick-ups on the pitch at the Bernabeu.

Although he failed to impress in his first moments in the spotlight as a Real player, Danilo is adamant he will prove to be worth the outlay.

"I feel highly valued and very proud," Danilo said. "I know the effort the club has made and I will show the reason for the investment."

Danilo is likely to face competition for the first-choice right-back spot from Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Arbeloa.

"Competition is good for the club," Danilo added. "These are two very competent international players [Carvajal and Arbeloa].

"I want to adapt as fast as possible to the style and the requirement of the club."