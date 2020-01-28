Danny Cowley worried for Kamil Grabara after serious injury at Hull

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley was concerned for the welfare of Kamil Grabara after the goalkeeper suffered a serious injury in the 2-1 win at Hull.

Grabara was forced off the field on a stretcher after colliding with Christopher Schindler in a challenge, with 14 minutes added on at the end of the match.

Cowley gave an update on the Liverpool loanee’s situation after the contest, saying: “We’re concerned about him, it was a nasty one, a really nasty one.

“He was knocked unconscious for a period of time, I’m not quite sure how long. He didn’t know where he was when he came round.

“Our thoughts are with him this evening, he’s gone to hospital and he’s got good care around him now.”

Cowley praised his side’s character after picking up a morale-boosting win.

The Terriers took the lead in the 24th minute of the game through the lively Karlan Grant, whose shot was deflected beyond George Long.

Hull had their chances and found an equaliser when Richard Stearman turned the ball into his own net in the second half.

But, in added time, Steve Mounie popped up to nod home Elias Kachunga’s cross and seal a massive three points, leaving Cowley proud of his side’s effort.

“I thought Hull started well but we grew into the first half and coming out in the second half we played some of our best football and probably should have been more ruthless in that spell,” he said.

“They changed their system and went really direct and really had the momentum in the game. I think maybe two, four, eight weeks ago, we would have gone on having that moment.

“We spoke a lot about the minerals and the substance you need to be a good team and we showed it in that moment. Credit to the players.”

Hull now sit eight points off the play-offs after their third successive league defeat and Grant McCann rued his side’s missed chances in the game, although he is not ready to give up on the top six.

He said: “What’s deflating is how wasteful in the final third we were and probably have been in the last three games.

“Tonight, for us to have 19 opportunities, I don’t know how many times we hit the target but I bet you it wasn’t many, is really annoying.

“We have very good attackers at this football club and at the moment we’re very wasteful in terms of what we’re doing at the top end of the pitch.

“We need to react as quickly as possible, we don’t have time to dwell on it. We have another big game coming up on Saturday against Brentford, who are a good team.

“It’s a disappointing result tonight, I have to admit.

“The top six has been an awful long way away since July and what we’ve done tonight has probably proved a couple of people right. They’ll feel like ‘they’ve gone now’ but not in this camp, not with me.”