Danny Ings to miss Manchester United game despite returning to training

Southampton forward Danny Ings is back in training following minor knee surgery, but will not be in contention for Sunday’s Premier League visit of Manchester United.

Winger Nathan Redmond has been carrying a hamstring problem which saw him miss Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl otherwise reported no fresh injury concerns as his side look to build on an unbeaten run of seven matches.

United expect to be without Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Neither midfielder trained on Friday, though Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka came through the session and are expected to be available despite being less than 100 per cent.

Phil Jones and Luke Shaw remain sidelined, but Jesse Lingard has resumed training after a period of self-isolation.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Adams, Ings, Walcott, Forster, Stephens, Tella, Diallo, Long, Obafemi, N’Lundulu

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Mengi, Tuanzebe, Telles, Williams, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, Lingard, James, Mata, Cavani, Ighalo, Martial, Rashford.