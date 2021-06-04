Danny Rose bids fond farewell to Tottenham

Danny Rose has said a fond farewell to Tottenham after 14 years with the club.

The full-back will be released at the end of his contract having spent last season in the wilderness, training with the club’s under-23s.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old insisted he has no regrets, apart from not managing to win any silverware.

Rose told the club’s website: “I’m over the moon that I made that choice to come here in 2007.

“I wish we could have won something together but the club are not far away from that and obviously I wish everybody at the club the best of luck going forward.

“On the whole, the club and the chairman have been brilliant towards me. For 14 years I’ve pretty much driven the same route in to training every day.

“It’s all I’ve known really, it’s going to be strange if and when I join a new team because I’m going to be taking a different route to training but I’m grateful to the club for bringing me in in 2007 as a 17-year-old and I feel very privileged to have experienced some of Tottenham’s great days.

“I was given an opportunity this season to pass some of that knowledge on, I’d like to think that I’ve done that and I leave the football club a better person, a better professional, a better human than I was when I arrived 14 years ago.”