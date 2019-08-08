Danso’s Southampton switch pending

Southampton are set to complete the loan signing of Augsburg defender Kevin Danso, PA understands.

With Che Adams and Moussa Djenepo the only fresh faces this summer, Ralph Hasenhuttl swooped on deadline day for defensive reinforcements.

Saints submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League to give more time to finalise paperwork after the 5pm deadline on Thursday.

PA understands the deal is done as far as the south coast club are concerned, but Augbsurg are not comfortable about making an official announcement without last bits of paperwork being ticked off by local authorities.

Danso is set to join Saints on a season-long loan once the relevant clearances have been given. The deal is understood to include an exclusive option to turn into a permanent transfer.

Charlie Austin left St Mary’s for West Brom in a £4million deal on deadline day, while the club hope to move on Mario Lemina and Guido Carrillo this month.

Earlier in the day, England winger Nathan Redmond committed his long-term future to Southampton by signing a new four-year contract until the summer of 2023.

“I’m really happy to have signed, and I’m just wanting to get the season up and going now,” he said.