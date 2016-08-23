Dante joins Nice from Wolfsburg

Brazil international Dante has left Wolfsburg and joined Nice, the Ligue 1 club have announced.

Dante spent just one season at Wolfsburg, having joined from Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich ahead of the 2015-16 campaign.

The 32-year-old completed a medical at Nice late on Monday, although no details of the deal have yet been revealed by either club.

Dante could make his Nice debut on Saturday when they host his former club Lille in Ligue 1, and the defender thanked Wolfsburg for all they had done for him in his short time at the club.

Bienvenue à l’ ! August 22, 2016

"Although I only played in Wolfsburg for one year, I had a really wonderful and educational time," he told the club's official website.

"I gained a lot of new friends and leave here with some great memories. I am very grateful to VfL for the opportunity to present myself at the very highest level in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League.

"I wish my former colleagues, VfL Wolfsburg and all the fans the greatest of success and I hope our paths cross again soon on the international stage."