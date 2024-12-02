David Coote situation adds ‘fuel to the fires’ says former Premier League referee Jeff Winter

Former Premier League referee Jeff Winter admits that the ongoing furore surrounding David Coote could not be coming at a worse time for the game.

Coote was initially suspended after a video emerged of the 42-year-old making negative comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, before The Sun posted photos of Coote snorting a white powder that were allegedly taken during this summer's European Championship.

Meanwhile, the suspended referee was then embroiled in even more controversy after reports surfaced that he had discussed giving a yellow card with a fan - something which Coote dismissed as "false and defamatory allegations."

"The refereeing industry didn't need this"

Referee David Coote has been suspended over 'concerning' videos shared on social media (Image credit: Getty Images)

When discussing the video referring to Coote’s comments about Klopp, he said in association with Freebets.com , “Who needs enemies if you've got friends that are going to, expose private videos? So, I think that's sad in any walk of life.

“The fact that it came out with the way football fans are on social media, it is lighting a blue touch paper.

Legendary Premier League referee Jeff Winter in his pomp (Image credit: Alamy)

And when addressing the photos of Coote sniffing what appears to be white powder, he added, “When you're in a position that he's in, it's a bit like seeing a policeman or someone like that doing it.

“You’re looked at in a totally different light. So, we'll see what the outcome is. It was certainly something that the industry of refereeing - after the pressure they're under because of decisions on the pitch - didn't need highlighting and bringing to the fore.

“Especially as it came out over an international break when people haven't got any football to talk about.”

Winter sounded an ominous warning about the level of trust between officials and football fans, and believes the Coote controversy has only worsened matters.

“It's got a lot worse. Social media just doesn't help because everybody spouts an opinion on everything, everybody's an expert on everything.

“Now everybody is sharing their views and there's a lot of hatred, and nastiness out there. The refereeing on the pitch, the interpretation of laws, the chopping and changing, VAR, none of this has helped the referees.

“Aspects away from the pitch that we've seen with David Coote recently is only going to add fuel to the fires.

“I would say the relationship between referees and players, referees and managers, and referees and spectators, is probably at an all-time low.”