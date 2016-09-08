David Luiz targets Premier League glory

David Luiz hopes to win the Premier League for the first time with Chelsea after re-joining the club in a surprise transfer deadline day move.

The Brazil international signed for the Blues from Benfica in January 2011, moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2014.

The 29-year-old was lured back to west London on August 31 in an unexpected swoop by Antonio Conte's team.

A Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup winner during his first spell at Stamford Bridge, David Luiz wants to add the Premier League to his Primeira Liga and Ligue 1 titles.

"It is time to do it," he told the Chelsea website.

"And I hope it will be this year. I am working hard for that and this is our goal this season. We don't have the Champions League to fight for so for sure we will try to win the Premier League and both cups."

Conte, who favoured a back three at Juventus and Italy, has announced he intends to use David Luiz as a centre-back, with the versatile Selecao star reiterating his willingness to perform any role assigned to him.

"I started playing three at the back with Vitoria in Brazil, but it doesn't matter where, I want to help and when I am in the team I am there to try to help," he said.

"The coach is an amazing coach, he understands a lot of tactical things and I know he chooses every match the best line up, so if he needs to play three, four or two, it doesn't matter, I am there if he wants me to play. In different positions I am available."