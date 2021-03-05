David Martindale challenges Livingston to recreate Rangers display

Livingston manager David Martindale has challenged his players to recreate their midweek performance as they approach their third game inside a week.

Livi have suffered 1-0 defeats against Betfred Cup final opponents St Johnstone and Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers in recent days.

A late goal from Gers striker Alfredo Morelos on Wednesday left Livi waiting to confirm their top-six place after taking one point out of a possible 12.

They now face a Motherwell side fresh from victory at Easter Road and without the added exertions that Livingston have experienced in recent days.

Martindale told LFC Live: “It’s up to us to try and recreate that performance on Saturday because it’s going to be tough and, I’m not trying to make excuses, but three games in seven days is extremely tough. And especially because we have picked up a couple of injuries now as well.

“So it’s going to be tough to put in a performance like Wednesday and try and get these three points as quickly as possible, because I think it will then all settle down slightly and take a wee bit of stress off the boys, we will have secured top six.

“And we are back into week-to-week fixtures because that helps the club and the players massively.

“Motherwell’s last game was Saturday and we have played Sunday and Wednesday. Although you could probably say the intensity wasn’t quite there on Sunday, the size of the park is very big so it is demanding on the body.

“So for the boys to go out and play with the intensity they did on Wednesday night is testament to their character.”

Motherwell’s slim top-six hopes were ended after heavy defeats by Hamilton and St Johnstone but they have kept two clean sheets in a row.

“I have been to their last couple of games,” Martindale said. “They are turning a little corner.

“I don’t get fooled by league positions. Every game in the Premiership is a tough game and you have got to be bang at it to get anything from the game.”