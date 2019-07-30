David Moyo joins Hamilton

Hamilton have signed forward David Moyo from National League South club St Albans City.

The 24-year-old Zimbabwe-born former Northampton player has signed a season-long deal for Brian Rice’s team following a week’s trial.

Moyo told the club’s official website: “I’m a physical player, I know this is a physical league and I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing my football in Scotland.

“I believe in the manager’s philosophy and what he’s trying to achieve at the club, so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Chairman Allan Maitland added: “I’m delighted to have David on board, he’s got a great attitude and understands exactly what we’re trying to achieve here and that’s why he’s now a Hamilton player.”