David Ospina's father says goalkeeper is on the mend – and keen on permanent Arsenal exit

Ospina collided with Udinese forward Ignacio Pussetto during his side’s 4-2 Serie A win on Sunday and later collapsed on the pitch before being stretchered off and taken to hospital.

The club later confirmed that a CAT scan had come back clear and Ospina’s father Hernan confirmed that he is recovering from the scare.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk to my son yet because he’s still in intensive care,” he told Radio CRC.

“I know he’s fine because my wife is there. He was given a CAT and a series of checks.

“The national team spoke to a doctor from Medellin to understand more about what happened and he said he’d be out for a fortnight.”

LIST 8 Premier League players who've genuinely surprised us this season

Hernan Ospina also said he is hoping that his son – who joined Carlo Ancelotti’s side on loan from the Gunners last summer – makes his move permanent at the end of the campaign.

“We’re waiting for him to play a certain number of games so Napoli buy him from Arsenal,” he said.

“He’s happy at Napoli and he wants to stay. The club have also sent him positive signals.

“That fills us with happiness because his children are also happy to live in a city like Naples.”

Ospina has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Napoli this season, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.