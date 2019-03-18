8 Premier League players who've genuinely surprised us this season

Salomon Rondon (Newcastle United)

There wasn’t a great clamour to sign Rondon following West Brom's relegation, and few would have predicted the scale of his impact on Tyneside. An old-fashioned target man, his strength, aerial ability and link-up play has already made him a favourite with Newcastle fans and helped propel the club towards safety after a difficult start.

Rondon has scored nine goals, and made another five, during his 25 appearances – but his importance to Rafa Benitez’s side is far greater than the figures would suggest. One of the most astute transfers of the season has been a focal point for hisd team and brought out the best in Ayoze Perez. The Magpies should comfortably survive thanks in no small part to his contributions.

Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Several key members of last season’s Championship title-winning side were relegated to more peripheral roles after a summer transfer spree. Thirteen new players joined or had their loan moves made permanent, but Matt Doherty’s place has never come under threat – unlike left-back Barry Douglas, who clocked 14 assists in the second tier last term but was sold to Leeds.

Doherty remains one of Nuno Espirito Santo’s favourites, having started all but two league games and made a seamless transition to life in the top flight. The Irish wing-back's boundless energy and consistent crossing have been hallmarks of another fine season.

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Ralph Hasenhuttl's arrival has been good for Southampton as a whole, and in particular several players who were struggling with low confidence and a lack of opportunities. Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse were two of the most notable and have seized their chances under a new and more progressive manager.

Ward-Prowse had started just four times all season before Hassenhuttl took charge. He hasn’t missed a minute of action since the turn of the year and has just been called up to the England squad after scoring six goals in his last nine league outings for a resurgent Saints. Well done that lad.

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

A joyously direct and dangerous winger, Fraser had already proved that he belonged at Premier League level over the past couple of years but has found another gear this season. His belief has grown and enabled his technical ability to shine.

The Scotland international has contributed six goals and 10 assists in his most productive campaign to date as Bournemouth push for a top-half finish.

Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City)

Expected to be out of their depth in the Premier League, Cardiff City are still in with a chance of survival. Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has been especially busy for the Bluebirds, keeping eight clean sheets – more than Manchester United’s David de Gea – and saving three penalties.

The Philippines international was in danger of drifting out of football before reviving his career at League One Walsall, and has performed excellently since joining Cardiff on a free transfer in May 2017.

Dwight McNeil (Burnley)

Burnley have a clear and uncompromising identity under Sean Dyche, who places great emphasis on experience and work rate. This can make it difficult for younger and more technical players to break through, but the teenage McNeil has done so in impressive fashion.

Since coming off the substitutes’ bench in a heavy defeat to Everton on Boxing Day, the 19-year-old former Manchester United academy cast-off has been an ever present in the Clarets’ starting line-up. It’s no coincidence that they went on an eight-game unbeaten run during which McNeil scored his first professional goal and set up four others.

Gerard Deulofeu (Watford)

In previous years, the phrase ‘flattering to deceive’ would often spring to mind when watching Gerard Deulofeu. The talented former Barcelona youngster never seemed to make the most of his undoubted ability. There were promising moments at Everton and Milan but they were far too sporadic.

A return to the Premier League with Watford has reignited something within Deulofeu and the Spanish winger is enjoying his best season so far. He often plays through the middle alongside the bruising Troy Deeney, and has seven league goals – including a hat-trick against Cardiff City. It's already his most prolific campaign to date.

Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal)

After being signed from Schalke on a free transfer in summer 2017, Kolasinac’s first season in English football was nothing special. He was in and out of the side, and seemed to be indicative of Arsenal’s declining ambitions and the malaise that the club fell into during Arsene Wenger’s final years.

But after missing the first couple of months of the season through injury, Kolasinac has appeared intent on making up for lost time. Like Granit Xhaka, another player whose merits were questioned by supporters, the Bosnian has looked revitalised under Unai Emery. He has seven assists in the league, many coming from fierce low crosses or deft pullbacks.

