David Silva is like Iniesta and Xavi - Yaya Toure

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has highlighted David Silva's importance at the Etihad Stadium and likened the Spain international to Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

Toure played alongside Xavi and Iniesta during his time at Barcelona and feels Silva possesses similar characteristics to the illustrious duo.

Silva, 31, joined City from Valencia in 2010 and has since made 300 appearances for the club in all competitions, reaching the landmark in the 3-1 win over Hull City at the weekend.

"I have played alongside players like Xavi and Iniesta, he is such a similar type of player," Toure told reporters.

"He has been brilliant for this club and I am delighted for him to reach 300 games played. We appreciate him here. We are all delighted with him and happy to play with him.

"He is a player with full confidence and great experience.

"He knows how this league works. When we play, we need this kind of player just to control the games and be clever. Sometimes we need a player like him at home, just to be in this space and use the ball well."