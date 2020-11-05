Davids: It was about the points

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids says their victory over Bloemfontein Celtic in the DStv Premiership was all about getting the points at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Buccaneers secured their first victory in the league after their 1-0 victory over Celtic through a late strike from substitute Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Pirates have now moved up to sixth place in the DStv Premiership standings with five points from their first three games of the 2020-21 season.

'You could see they were much more fresher, much sharper to the ball. Our fatigue really, with the intensive match against Kaizer Chiefs,' Davids told SuperSport TV.

'You could see in the first half going into the second half we were too slow, we were too slow to the ball. Too slow with our passing and it was not really as it should be.

'Definitely, the substitutes came in and made a difference, a bit more aggressive in midfield, a bit more direct in attack. It was not about pretty football tonight.

'It was about the points and I think that’s what the boys did in the second half especially. Once we made the changes, we took control of the game and ja we deservedly win.

'That’s it, we have to second guess now a decision to stick with a similar team knowing that it was an intensive game against Kaizer Chiefs.

'Now with injuries, Lorch it doesn’t look good but we’ll get the information from the doctors after the game.'