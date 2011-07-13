Dawson denies seeking Tottenham exit

A tabloid newspaper article published on Wednesday morning claimed Dawson, 27, was angry at not being offered a substantial pay rise by the North London club, and was actively seeking to leave.

The piece also suggested the defender had been left feeling 'under-valued' by an offer of a £5,000 a week pay-hike.

But the England international - a member of Fabio Capello's World Cup squad last summer - has strongly denied he is in any way unhappy at White Hart Lane, labeling the reports as 'false'.

"I have no idea where this story has come from - it certainly has not come from myself or any of my representatives," Dawson told Tottenham's official website.

"I think I have always demonstrated that I am a proud player and captain of this club and nothing has changed in that respect.

"I have an excellent relationship with everyone at this club from the chairman, to the players to the supporters and I wouldn't want false reporting such as this to impact on that.

"There has been absolutely no fallout with anyone whatsoever. I still have four years left on my current contract and no issues regarding it whatsoever. It is an honour to be captain of this football club and my sole focus is on getting ready for the new season with Spurs and, hopefully, England as well."

Dawson arrived at Tottenham from Nottingham Forest along with Andy Reid in January 2005 in an £8 million double-deal. The Northallerton-born defender has since played 225 matches for the London side, taking over as captain in January 2010.