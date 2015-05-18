Dawson eyes Hull survival with Liverpool repeat

Hull City captain Michael Dawson is eyeing a performance akin to their recent 1-0 win over Liverpool when they face Manchester United on the final day needing three points to ensure Premier League survival.

Since consecutive victories over Crystal Palace and Liverpool, Hull have lost three games on the bounce and go into the visit of United two points adrift of safety.

Even if Hull do beat United it may not be enough as Newcastle can secure their safety by beating West Ham at St James' Park.

Sunderland will be safe if they pick up a point at Arsenal in midweek or manage a draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

But Dawson said: "They say in the Premier League there'll be a twist and hopefully it'll go our way.

"The pressure is on Newcastle and Sunderland as well, but we know we have to win and I believe if we do win we'll have enough to stay in this league.

"If Newcastle and Sunderland win they are obviously safe but they are playing with pressure.

"We beat Liverpool at home and hopefully we can have another performance and result like that.

"Hopefully a win will be good enough, it's out of our hands."