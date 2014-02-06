Dawson welcomes return of 'class' Vertonghen

The Belgium international missed almost a month of action after sustaining an ankle injury, but returned for the 1-1 draw with Hull City on Saturday.

Fellow defender Younes Kaboul also returned to the substitutes bench in that fixture following knee and ankle injuries.

With the UEFA Europa League set to resume later in February and Tottenham still gunning for Champions League qualification via their league position, Dawson believes competition for places will be crucial.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "It's always good to have players back.

"We've the Europa League starting again soon as well, so there are plenty of games.

"Jan, for me, is a world-class player. He's cultured on the ball and a top defender as well.

"We've top players who want to play, so competition is high and you know you have to perform well to stay in the team.

"We all want the game time and we're all pushing each other."