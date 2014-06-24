Dawson: World Cup games can boost Tottenham

The likes of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, defender Jan Vertonghen and midfield trio Paulinho, Mousa Dembele and Nabil Bentaleb are among those who have represented their respective nations in Brazil.

Tottenham are aiming to improve upon a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season, with new head coach Mauricio Pochettino tasked with the challenge of delivering UEFA Champions League football to White Hart Lane.

And centre-back Dawson feels those who have experienced the World Cup can return to domestic football brimming with confidence having featured on the sport's biggest stage.

"We've lads at the World Cup and that can breed confidence," Dawson told the club's official website.

"Let's hope they do well. We'll come back, work hard and let's see if we can achieve our goals."

Club captain Dawson made 32 appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League last season.