DC United 2 Minnesota United 1: Mattocks scores important winner

DC United boosted their MLS play-off chances with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday.

Having fallen behind to an Angelo Rodriguez strike at Audi Field, DC responded in the final half-hour.

Ulises Segura drew the hosts level before substitute Darren Mattocks scored the winner, extending DC's unbeaten run to three matches.

The result moved Wayne Rooney and his team to within two points of sixth-placed Montreal Impact in the Eastern Conference, while Minnesota are ninth in the west.

DC were forced to come from behind at home, Rodriguez sweeping in a scrappy opener just after half-time.

Persistence pays off for Rodríguez September 13, 2018

Segura brought the hosts level with a neat turn and finish in the 65th minute, before his side found what proved to be the winner soon after.

Segura finds the equalizer in the District September 13, 2018

Mattocks, who had come off the bench 11 minutes earlier, tapped in a Joseph Mora cross to lift DC to victory.