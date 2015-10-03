DC United 2 New York City 1: Hosts seal play-off spot

DC United booked their spot in the MLS play-offs with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over New York City on Friday.

Frank Lampard gave City an early lead at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, but DC rallied late on to seal their play-off place.

Fabian Espindola levelled before Alvaro Saborio scored the winner in the 92nd minute for DC, who ended a three-game winless run in all competitions.

They joined the New York Red Bulls, who are the Eastern Conference leaders, on 48 points, while City are unlikely to make the post-season.

Lampard had given them a first-minute lead when he tucked away a rebound after David Villa's close-range shot was saved by DC goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

Ben Olsen's DC had to wait until the 73rd minute to level and they too needed a rebound, Espindola getting an easy tap in to make it 1-1.

Saborio struck the winner in the second minute of additional time, tucking away from close range after a set-piece.