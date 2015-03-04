De Boer: 'I'd only sign for an interesting club'

De Boer - out of contract at the end of 2016-17 season - is one of the most sought-after coaches in Europe after guiding Ajax to four successive league titles.

The former Netherlands international was reportedly on the shortlist to replace Tim Sherwood at Tottenham before Mauricio Pochettino took the reins, while Newcastle United and Liverpool have also been linked.

De Boer is a keen admirer of La Liga, having won the 1998-99 title with Barcelona, but the 44-year-old insisted he is not leaving Amsterdam any time soon.

"I'm not worrying about possibly coaching in Spain or elsewhere right now," De Boer is quoted as telling Marca.

"I want to focus on Ajax for the time being and we'll see what happens in the future. I'm really happy here and I'm under contract until 2017.

"We've got an extremely talented team who will have more experience under their belts next term. I'd only sign for an interesting club."

Ajax's bid for a fifth straight Eredivisie title has not gone to plan this season, with PSV 11 points clear atop the table after 25 rounds.

