De Boer pleased with Inter progress in recent weeks

Frank de Boer insists his Inter players are still adjusting to his methods, explaining away their shock Europa League defeat to Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

In the six days since a deserved 2-0 reverse to the Israeli champions at San Siro, the Milan club have beaten Serie A champions Juventus and won comfortably at Empoli on Wednesday.

Speaking after the latter victory, De Boer explained that his players have improved in the small time between these fixtures.

"What has changed from the Europa League match? My players," he said in quotes reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I've been coaching this group for only a month, and players are assimilating my methods and are beginning to understand what I want from them.

"Ours is a project that cannot be implemented within days and requires a lot of energy. Over time, you will see it bear fruits."

De Boer was pleased with the way his side stuck to a game plan against Empoli, despite racing into a two-goal lead through Mauro Icardi's brace.

"It was a good match," he said. "After the two goals, we did well to control it, despite a small decline in the second half.

"That was only natural after spending so much energy against Juventus [on Sunday].

"The attitude, however, was the right one and I am glad to see that the boys have the same philosophy as the coach. This is important."